ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of financial compliance technology solutions, announced its new partnership with Public Trust Advisors, LLC—an investment advisory firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado—to deliver StarCompliance's best-in-class software to the company's employees.
Barry Howsden, CCO at Public Trust Advisors, commented on the firm's investment in the StarCompliance software: "We had been managing our compliance program manually for years, and determined that it was time to adopt a software that could increase our efficiency and effectiveness. Ultimately, we chose the STAR Platform because of its ease of use and Star's product development philosophy. We're confident that we selected a software that will be able to help us now, and scale with us as our needs change and evolve moving forward."
StarCompliance has over 20 years of experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a range of financial service disciplines. StarCompliance's employee conflicts of interest platform is scalable and easy-to-use for employees at all levels of an organization, and helps financial firms reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and drive adoption around their employee compliance programs.
"We're honored to have been chosen by Public Trust Advisors as their first-ever software solution to help manage compliance," remarked StarCompliance CRO Paul Hebert. "Bringing automation to a compliance program for the first time is rewarding because we understand how challenging and demanding the job is when technology isn't being leveraged. We're looking forward to working with Public Trust as they find new ways to optimize and streamline their compliance program with the STAR Platform."
About Public Trust Advisors, LLC
Public Trust Advisors, LLC (Public Trust) is an investment advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado that provides investment management services for the public sector, including the management of local government investment pools and separately managed accounts. Public Trust strives to offer public sector clients high-quality, cost-efficient investment management services that rely on market experience and proven processes. With coverage spanning the nation, Public Trust works closely with thousands of local governments to develop and implement comprehensive and highly communicative investment strategies that best meet our clients' needs.
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms in more than 83 countries—including asset managers, investment banks, broker-dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency. For more information, or a free product demo, please visit http://www.starcompliance.com.
