ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of compliance technology solutions to the financial services industry, today announced that its STAR Platform has been selected as winner of the "Best RegTech Platform" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by FinTech Breakthrough—an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.
Star's scalable and configurable software platform serves as a one-stop-shop for monitoring all employee conflicts of interest, making it easier to mitigate and investigate the kind of activity that could put a firm at regulatory or reputational risk. At its core, the STAR Platform is powered by a rules engine that is configurable to the needs and policies of each client. The system automates the monitoring of employee personal trading, gifts and entertainment spending, political donations, private investments, and outside business activity. The engaging end user experience for both compliance teams and employees is a critical component of the STAR Platform, which the modern interface and intuitive navigation delivers.
"The risks associated with non-compliance can lead to heavy fines and reputational damage, and Star is uniquely positioned to focus on the complex regulatory and compliance challenges global, mid-to-large financial firms face," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "From asset managers, to investment banks, to private equity firms, to diversified financial institutions, Star helps companies bring organization, centralization, and efficiency to overworked compliance departments. We are proud to name Star as our breakthrough winner in the RegTech category in this year's FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program, founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories: including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.
"At StarCompliance, we're on a mission to make compliance simple and easy by providing user-friendly, scalable, configurable software solutions that will help our clients break through the challenges associated with employee compliance," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. "Thank you very much to FinTech Breakthrough for this amazing recognition of all our hard work and dedication to our global client base."
About StarCompliance
StarCompliance is a leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by enterprise financial firms in more than 83 countries—including asset managers, investment banks, broker-dealers, PE firms, insurance companies, and stock exchanges—the STAR Platform empowers organizations to achieve regulatory compliance while safeguarding their integrity and business reputations. Through a configurable, 360-degree view of employee activity, STAR software enables firms to automate the detection and resolution of potential areas of conflict while streamlining daily workflows and increasing efficiency. For more information or a free product demo, please visit http://www.starcompliance.com.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
