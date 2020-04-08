PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released a new program to customize the Windows mouse cursor today. CursorFX allows users to customize the Windows mouse cursor to one that is much higher resolution, more responsive, and supports animation and effects.
CursorFX v4 adds support for Windows 10 and high DPI displays, supports 144hz or higher refreshes, and includes new cursors that take advantage of these new features. The new CursorFX is compatible with the thousands of cursors from previous versions that are available on WinCustomize.com.
"The standard Windows cursor technology in Windows dates back to Windows NT," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "CursorFX v4 is designed to take advantage of the advances Windows PCs have made over the past several years, including high DPI support and high refresh rate monitors, while giving users the option to visually change their mouse cursors to one that suits their tastes."
CursorFX 4 is now available through Stardock for $4.99. CursorFX also comes with Stardock's Object Desktop suite. Visit www.cursorfx.com to learn more.
Screenshots: 1 | 2
Release Trailer: https://youtu.be/pEX8ruJhoG4
About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds, DesktopX, ObjectDock, IconPackager, Fences, DeskScapes, Multiplicity, and more. www.stardock.com/products