SUFFOLK, United Kingdom, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starfrost are proud to support International Women in Engineering Day and celebrate the outstanding achievements of women engineers.
Wednesday 23rd June marks 2021's International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), a global awareness campaign, coordinated by Women's Engineering Society (WES), which aims to increase the profile of women in engineering worldwide and focus attention on the career opportunities available to women and girls in engineering and related industries.
Lauren Stephenson, Marketing Manager at Starfrost said: "Starfrost are proud to support Women in Engineering Day and celebrate the outstanding achievements of women engineers throughout the world."
"INWED is a fantastic initiative that raises awareness of women in the engineering industry and the exciting career opportunities available across the sector. We hope to encourage and inspire more women to join the wide-ranging industry as well as raise awareness and promote progress for a diverse and equal workforce."
In support of INWED, Star Refrigeration (Starfrost's parent company) are sponsoring Institute of Refrigeration Women in RACHP Engineering Heroes event an event to commemorate International Women in Engineering Day. This year's event will consist of an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Refrigeration's (IOR) Women in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump network group (WiRACHP). The live online meeting will follow the theme of 'Engineering Heroes' and will ask attendees to remember the motivational figures in their life who have helped them to choose a career in the industry.
Hosted by IOR Trustee and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Ambassador Lisa-Jayne Cook, the event will kick off as a live webinar at 10.00 am on Wednesday 23rd June and is expected to run through until 11.30am.
The network is now open to anyone (male or female) working in any RACHP related role such as service & maintenance, design, research, engineering, science, sales, administration, marketing, training, etc. You do not have to be an IOR member to take part. To attend the free online event which will take place on International Women in Engineering Day, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcOugqTIsG90fTscD2Z2AD8nkIOTMnoVW%20 and tune in to hear some amazing stories from the world of WiRACHP and inspire the next generation of female engineers.
To find out more about International Women in Engineering Day, please visit: https://www.inwed.org.uk/
To find out more about the Women in RACHP event, please visit: https://ior.org.uk/events/inwed2021
