SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meeami Technologies (Meeami®), a pioneer and leader in audio AI, noise cancellation, speaker ID and audio analytics software, today announced a partnership with StarLeaf to include Meeami's MNVS Noise Cancellation products for StarLeaf Meeting and StarLeaf Room services. StarLeaf is a leading messaging, meetings and calling vendor and recognized as a visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meetings Solutions.
Meeami is a pioneer and leader in speech enhancement solutions for over 20 years. Meeami's MVNS (Multi-Variate Noise Suppression) uses a proprietary edge AI deep learning network to identify and suppress many types of noises, including background noises typically found in work from home and office environments, call centers, automotive driving, and outdoors etc. Meeami's speech enhancement solutions are deployed in, and power, over 30+ Million devices and users.
Meeami's noise cancellation technology is available on PC/MAC computers as add-on driver software, or on embedded video or video devices running inside the device on CPU, Arm Cores or DSPs. Meeami provides AI sound enhancement SDKs for Audio and video conferencing products for call centers, enterprise businesses, and consumers.
"We are very pleased to see StarLeaf use Meeami's MVNS advanced noise cancellation products. We have been working with them for a while and proud to see the fruits of our partnership. Starleaf evaluated and tried various solutions and selected Meeami as the best noise suppression solution to meet Starleaf's needs," said Pankaj Joshi , head of Product at Meeami Technologies.
"Audio quality is very important to Starleaf and to our customers. After rigorous testing of all the major technologies in the space, we chose Meeami as our best partner to help with our Audio AI needs. Meeami's solution has been integrated into our video meetings technology and has helped advance the audio experience for our customers significantly." said Kevin Bernitz, Chief Product Officer, StarLeaf.
About Meeami Technologies
Meeami Technologies is a leader in Audio AI, Noise Cancellation, Speaker ID and other Audio Analytics technologies. Meeami has over 75+ patents granted and pending in this Audio AI & analytics technologies. Meeami, a pioneer with over 20+ years of experience in Audio solutions, is a spin-off of the former media processing and real-time communications group of Imagination Technologies, is the recognized leader in IP Communications and Voice IoT technology platforms for voice, video and messaging applications. To see how Meeami is helping top-tier OEM, IC, Call Centers and carrier customers, with embedded software, mobile apps and end-to-end communications solutions, See: http://www.meeamitech.com.
About StarLeaf
StarLeaf enables seamless collaboration through intelligently engineered, reliable meeting room systems, superior video conferencing, and secure messaging. Designed and engineered by StarLeaf, the experience is intuitive and feature-rich, allowing total interoperability across all devices. StarLeaf brings future-proof communications to the enterprise, with a 99.999% uptime guarantee, robust security, ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and data jurisdiction control. Founded in 2008 in Cambridge, StarLeaf is the provider of choice for delivering meeting solutions that exceed enterprise expectations of service, security, and support. For more information, visit http://www.starleaf.com or follow us: on Twitter @StarLeafCo and LinkedIn.
