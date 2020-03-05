SINGAPORE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announces a new partnership with Taiwan's newest carrier, STARLUX Airlines. The long-term agreement to connect to Sabre's GDS platform, will provide the airline access to Sabre's rich global travel marketplace, comprising over 425,000 travel agents worldwide; supporting the carrier as it aims to become a leading luxury, full-service boutique carrier within the Asia Pacific region and beyond.
"STARLUX Airlines has ambitious plans for the future and, as such, it is vital that we leverage the right partners that support our business objectives," said Glenn Chai, CEO of STARLUX Airlines. "As we aspire to differentiate ourselves from other airlines in the market and set our strategic vision into motion, it is essential that we partner with industry leaders whose knowledge, expertise, extensive network, local market support and strong market presence will provide us with a clear, competitive advantage within the region and across the globe. Onboarding Sabre's global distribution platform will be essential to our success by expanding our footprint globally and will ensure that leading travel management companies and travel agencies specialising in high-yield fares have access to STARLUX's premium content offering," Glenn Chai added.
With its inaugural flights to Penang (Malaysia), Da Nang (Vietnam), and Macau (China) having taken off in January, STARLUX Airlines aims to grow its passengers amid extensive plans to grow its fleet and unveil new destinations throughout Asia and North America over the coming years. In addition to providing the carrier with the ability to market and feature its content to Sabre's extensive global network of travel agents, the agreement will also give STARLUX the capacity to leverage a wide range of services under the Sabre GDS to promote, personalize and sell its products to travel management companies, corporate travel departments and travel agents around the world.
Moreover, the addition of STARLUX Airlines' content to the Sabre GDS demonstrates Sabre's resolve to work with a wide range of airlines, providing carriers with an extensive presence globally by providing all travel agents with new content to choose from for their customers. This includes more choices to sell ancillary sales through the latest Sabre Red 360 user-friendly portal, to improve customer experience in a highly-competitive market.
"Sabre is thrilled to support STARLUX Airlines as they launch and grow their global operations. In addition to supporting long-established airlines with leading technology solutions, we are pleased to reaffirm our continued commitment to any new carriers joining the industry," said Dasha Kuksenko, vice president, regional general manager - North Asia of Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our deep market expertise – coupled with our strong global presence – will benefit STARLUX Airlines as they gain access to a rich network of local and international travel agents. We are confident that our platform will play an instrumental role as the carrier forges ahead with its plans to target the luxury travel market in Asia, and beyond," she added.
About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions to help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.
About STARLUX
STARLUX Airlines was founded in May 2018. Out of his passion for aviation and determination to cultivate the aviation industry, the founder, K.W Chang, established a luxury boutique airline. Taking safety and quality of aviation service into account to provide travelers the safest and most luxurious flying experience. In order to exceeding passenger expectations, STARLUX is committed to breaking the rigid traditional model and provide intimate and innovative service. To help protect the environment by conserving energy while providing the utmost cabin comfort, STARLUX Airlines is introducing all 10 of a new generation of passenger aircraft—A321neo. STARLUX plans to introduce another nine A350-900s and eight A350-1000s by the end of 2021. The routes will also be expanded to North America. Thus, the fleet is expected to grow to 27 aircraft by the end of 2024 and 50 by the end of 2030. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its trans-oceanic routes to North America, growing quickly and steadily towards becoming one of the world's leading top airlines.
