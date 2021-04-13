BASS LAKE, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stars and Stripes Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Stars and Stripes Real Estate, led by its dedication to client relationships and its patriotic love of mountain communities, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Stars and Stripes Real Estate represents its founders' passion for the United States and its local mountain community real estate. Longtime residents of the Bass Lake area, founders Theresa Wilson and Dennis Porter offer a combined 30-plus years of experience serving as allies and trusted real estate authorities for their clients. Whether buying or selling vacation homes, land, or investment properties, Stars and Stripes Real Estate uses its deep, local roots and insider market knowledge to guide clients in finding the perfect home or buyer. The firm focuses on the Bass Lake and Sierra Foothills regions, including communities within Yosemite National Park.
Partnering with Side will ensure Stars and Stripes Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Stars and Stripes Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Side provides us with best-in-class technology and support, which allows us to focus on growing a prominent brand and nurturing genuine client relationships," said Wilson. Porter added, "We've earned a reputation for going the extra mile to build long-term connections with our clients, and Side will help us further raise the bar."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Stars and Stripes Real Estate is guided by its founders' love of the United States and its local mountain communities, including the Bass Lake and Sierra Foothills areas. Whether clients are buying or selling a vacation home, land, or a high-performing investment property, the award-winning Stars and Stripes Real Estate team uses its long-term, insider knowledge of the community to bring its clients the best the region has to offer. For more information, visit http://www.starsandstripesre.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
