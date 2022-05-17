An upgraded and easy-to-use experience. Reducing the complexity of starting a painting business has never been more convenient.
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoist is a unique business-building platform designed explicitly for breaking into the painting industry. It provides everything needed to start, run, and grow a painting company right on your phone, wherever you need to be. Hoist's most popular features include their customer relationship management, personal coaching, training, and payment processing. In addition, the ease and mobility offered by working off a phone versus relying on desks and wifi allows new entrepreneurs to pursue their goals efficiently and effectively.
Hoist was initially launched with a mission to disrupt the franchising industry for painters. High cost of entry, large percentage revenue shares, and slow go-to-market speed are just a few of the problems Hoist provides an immediate solution for. For example, Hoist costs $8K per year compared to the $150K to start a franchise, which is 5.3% of the usual costs. Also, on average, franchises receive 16% revenue share, vs. Hoist's 9.5%. Add in the speed-to-launch (Hoist can launch a business in 30 days versus multiple months with a franchise), and Hoist has positioned itself as a serious alternative to independently starting a business or joining a franchise.
They have taken one step further to make themselves not only a viable but attractive option for new business owners. The Hoist App contains everything a person could need when starting and running a new business. Hoist develops its customer's' custom brand and creates branded marketing materials for no additional fee to get the company up and running. When the business is rolling, the app serves as a customer relationship management tool (CRM) - keeping track of exactly where all customers, estimates, and jobs stand at all times. Business owners can also securely accept payments through a branded payment portal and manage them all in one place. With holistic training from professionals, Hoist offers self-serve, step-by-step videos, articles, and quizzes to teach and reinforce a proven playbook of everything you need to know while running a business.
The brand builder, CRM, payment portal, and training are only a small selection of features from the Hoist app. The complete list includes the following:
- Comprehensive Training
- Subcontractor Recruitment Support
- Brand Creation
- LLC Formation
- Schedule Management
- Payment Processing
- Customer Relationship Management
- One-on-one Coaching
- Automated Marketing
- Landing Page Builder
- Online Listing Management
- Review Generation
Another feature on the app worth highlighting is Hoist Home Field Advantage. On March 5th, 2022, Hoist launched the first hassle-free solution for small businesses to acquire customers. Hoist eliminates the risk of wasting money on marketing. Customers can count on predictable cash flow by estimating how many appointments with homeowners they would like to schedule and only paying when the appointment has begun. If the lead cancels the appointment - Hoist still will not charge. Once partnered with Hoist, their team gets to work sourcing customers and handling all the logistics of getting a foot in the door.
One login to rule them all is the promise Hoist has made for its customers.
About Hoist: Starting a business is difficult, but it's much easier with a partner by your side. Get the tools and guidance you need to start, run, and grow your painting company with Hoist. Hoist exists to empower entrepreneurs, regardless of prior experience. With extensive training, community support, and a network of subcontractors, Hoist has the tools to help you start your very own painting franchise. Then, start the 30-day journey to owning a business by pairing up with an expert business coach to reach your growth goals. All while Hoist manages your online presence and integrates your performance data all in one place.
Get started on your journey to owning your own painting business; Hoist is ready to unlock your American Dream.
