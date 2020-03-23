NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSpot AI Inc., an artificial intelligence start-up, launched FindCoronaTest, the first national website for people to find Coronavirus temporary testing locations in the US.
The website allows people to search for temporary testing locations all across the country, based on publicly available information that has been verified. People who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can filter by state or enter their zip code to find the closest testing location. Right now, there are a limited number of temporary testing locations across the country, however, the BlueSpot AI team is committed to keeping this website as up-to-date as possible throughout the time of this pandemic.
The BlueSpot AI team quickly jumped on the challenge to provide a website that Americans desperately need during this time. The website urges individuals to check with their healthcare provider as well as the testing location to confirm availability of the test prior to showing up. "It is really important to us that those using our website have the ability to not only locate their closest testing center, but have access to testing as well. We cannot control the access aspect, but will work vigilantly to keep the site up-to-date as the situation evolves. We hope that this site can also bring to light the fact that there are a limited number of centers, and in some states, there are still none. We hope that this continues to improve," says Shawn Jaison, CEO & Co-founder of BlueSpot AI.
About BlueSpot AI
BlueSpot AI Inc. is building proprietary Artificial Intelligence to understand and organize the world's spoken information at scale. Our mission is to improve people's lives in a meaningful way. With our technology, we've mapped out 110,000+ places across 2,000+ towns in the U.S. for helpful accessibility information. We plan on continuing to leverage our platform and expertise to solve hard data problems.
