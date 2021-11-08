PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many capable attorneys, accountants, or other corporate service providers launched their own practice during the pandemic for family or personal reasons. Accessing clients is always challenging for these professionals when they just start out.
The founder of Flatfee (flatfeecorp.com) previously worked at an international law firm and faced the same challenge when she became responsible for business development. She discovered that her services are much needed by international clients who cannot afford international law firms or Big Four fees.
With more companies selling and recruiting internationally through platforms such as Amazon, Ebay, and Shopify, there is a growing demand for professional service providers who can provide international clients with necessary services such as legal, bookkeeping and accounting, payroll, compliance, and IP registration and monitoring. It is difficult to identify a one stop shop with the most cost-efficient service providers to cover all those areas at a reasonable rate.
Flatfee sets out to change the playing field. The website is serving small and mid-sized companies around the globe wishing to expand internationally. Its goal is to provide standardized professional services in ad hoc team settings with peer review through modern tools. Customers will be able to acquire quality services at much lower fees than traditional professional firms provide.
On the other hand, although there are many online platforms where professionals can sign up for freelance work, those platforms generally require professionals to carry their own liability insurance and interview with clients on an individual basis to acquire work. There is a distinct lack of professional support from these freelancer and gig economy platforms. Quality of service, user experience or cross-selling is not the focus of those platforms. As a result, foreign clients tend to have a difficult time to navigate those platforms when they need to procure important corporate services.
Flatfee is calling on professionals to join the efforts to utilize modern technology to streamline services and serve global clients. No interviews or RFPs are required to obtain access to clients once onboarded into Flatfee's platform.
Please visit https://flatfeecorp.com/vendor to register as a professional service vendor, or to submit your idea for a new service not already provided by Flatfee. We will help you to get the questionnaires, task management and payment process set up on the platform so you can start accessing clients around the globe!
