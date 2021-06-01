CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, developed by Vector Unit, will soon be available in the iiRcade Store.
Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure is an action-packed, mayhem-filled kart racer with split screen competition and game rule customization. Play any part of the game solo or with friends in split screen; from the story-driven adventure mode to multi-event championships, adrenaline-pumping races, skill-mastering drift attacks and more. Players also compete online in weekly leaderboard tournaments.
"Beach Buggy was a huge hit with our iiRcade community as a launch title," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's been fun for the whole family and we're excited for the sequel on iiRcade, especially with the new Tournament mode."
Easy to pick up and play, yet challenging to master, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure is a fast-paced driving action game that delivers explosive fun for all skill levels.
Game features include:
ADVENTURE MODE. Explore a massive interactive map as you rise through the ranks of the Beach Buggy Racing League.
ONLINE PLAY. Members of the iiRcade community will now be able to compete against each other on leaderboards in the new Tournament mode.
JUMP IN AND PLAY. Collect trophies in multi-event Championships and tons of individual quick events including Race, Drift Attack, Firework Fury, and more.
GAME CRAFTING. Customize your own ridiculous game rules and save them for insane battles with up to 8 local players.
THRILL-RIDE RACE TRACKS. Discover Egyptian pyramids, dragon-infested castles, pirate ship wrecks, and experimental alien bio-labs—23 unique worlds, each packed with secrets and shortcuts.
PACK YOUR GARAGE. Collect and customize over 40 unique cars including monster trucks, moon rovers, race cars, and of course...beach buggies!
BUILD YOUR TEAM. Recruit a crew of 14 drivers, skeletons, robots, aliens...each with their own unique special ability and strategy.
POWERUPS GALORE. Master 44 individual powerups like Donut Tires, Tesla Coil, Ball'n'Chain and Dodgeball Fury.
FUN FOR ALL. Choose the difficulty that's right for you, and change it on the fly. Kart experts and noobs can play together with individual handicaps.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
