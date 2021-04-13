NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StartEd, the leading global EdTech community, and the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education are proud to present EDTECH WEEK 2021, the foremost conference for education innovation and technology. Unlike most conferences, attendees will be key contributors in MasterClasses, Think Tanks, Shark Tanks and Reflections on key topics of the week.
"We are excited and honored to partner with USC Rossier on EDTECH WEEK 2021," said Jonathan D. Harber, Chairman at StartEd. "The pandemic has exponentially accelerated the adoption of technology in teaching and learning. The timing is perfect to assemble innovators and thought leaders from all stages of education: PreK-12, Higher Ed and Workforce Learning to discuss new challenges and opportunities."
EDTECH WEEK 2021 will feature an exclusive event: U.S. Department of Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona in an exclusive interview with University of Southern California Rossier School of Education Dean Pedro Noguera.
"We're currently experiencing the greatest and fastest transformation in global learning in history. EDTECH WEEK 2021 builds on years of bringing together diverse groups of global decision-makers with a focus on advancing education. I am so pleased to have this opportunity to seek Secretary Cardona's thoughts on creating a more effective, engaging and equitable educational future for our children through technology" said Pedro Noguera, Dean of USC Rossier.
Guided by faculty, researchers, foundations, investors and entrepreneurs, the virtual conference assembles the top minds from around the globe to answer critical questions for the industry and usher in a new era in education. This year's conference also features:
- "Illuminations": interviews of industry leaders followed by group Reflections
- "Masterclasses": accredited experiential learning led by faculty and entrepreneurs
- "Think Tanks" in early learning, K-12, HigherEd and the Future of Work with industry thought-leaders including esteemed members of the media, entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, faculty and educators
- "Shark Tanks" featuring the most prominent education investors from early-stage to private equity and the hottest global startups representing the most exciting innovations
- ...and of course, "Happy Hour," featuring "The Gallery of Innovation" where attendees can "walk up" to CEOs to try out their technology and explore investment, take a seat at the EdTech Week Cafe for speed networking or catch up with fellow speakers at the Faculty-Only Lounge.
EDTECH WEEK, produced by StartEd and USC Rossier, is sponsored and presented in collaboration with Google Cloud, U.S. News Education, Strada Education Network, AWS Edstart, Hubspot for Startups, ASA, JFF, Charles Koch Foundation, Harbinger Systems and other sponsors.
How to Register
EDTECH WEEK 2021 is free for all students, educators, faculty, entrepreneurs, founders, business professionals and investors. Attendees can register at http://www.edtechweek.com.
About StartEd
StartEd is a public benefits corporation that aims to accelerate innovators to tackle the world's greatest problems in education. StartEd runs intensive boot camps for EdTech companies from early to growth stage. StartEd's Member Community supports education innovators around the globe by enabling access to connection, capital, and customers. For more information on StartEd, please visit: http://www.started.com or follow us on Twitter @startedaccel
About USC Rossier School of Education
The USC Rossier School of Education ( https://rossier.usc.edu ) prepares leaders to achieve educational equity through practice, research and policy. The USC Rossier School of Education is part of the University of Southern California, one of the world's leading private research universities. At USC, students come from all 50 states and 110 countries, including more than 5,000 international students each academic year.
Media Contact
Ashantha Kaluarachchi, Started Companies Inc, +1 2025312405, ash@startedaccelerator.com
Ross Brenneman, USC Rossier School of Education, (585) 298-2010, rossbren@rossier.usc.edu
SOURCE StartEd