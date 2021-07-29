LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Startpage, a search engine that lets consumers search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking or targeting, today announces the launch of its Private Language Translator. The new feature supports the autodetection of 109 languages and can be activated by simply entering "translate" into Startpage's search box.
With consumers translating more than 100 billion words daily, the goal of Startpage's Private Language Translator is to create an opportunity for some of those billions of personal messages and text translations to be processed without passing a person's Personally Identifiable Information (PII). On Startpage, a person's IP Address and personal data are all removed per search, ensuring there is never a trace or history of their activity.
This is the fourth new privacy-focused feature released by Startpage in 2021. Earlier this year, the company also launched Private Shopping, Private Currency Converter and Private Stocks as well as significant improvements in its private browsing feature Anonymous View.
"Consumers shouldn't worry about having their data collected or fear that their privacy is being compromised every time they do a search," said Robert E.G. Beens, founder and CEO of Startpage. "With Startpage, we put consumer privacy at the forefront of everything that we do, while also delivering world-class search."
