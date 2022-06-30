StartupWind's AI-Powered SMB Innovation & Mentoring Platform enables small business owners to gain critical business skills they lack using video-based courses, self-service accelerator programs, and connection to thousands of mentors.
CUPERTINO, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StartupWind Inc., a leader in Unified Innovation and Mentoring Platform, has launched the first-ever AI-powered Unified Mentoring & Innovation platform to help small businesses acquire critical business skills so that they can thrive and eliminate the reasons for costly business failures.
Small businesses (SMB) in the US fail at an alarming rate with 30% failing in just 2 years. The primary reason for their failure is the lack of business skills in market research, business planning sales and marketing.
StartupWind helps small business owners acquire the right business skills using:
- Over 40 video-based courses focused on the lifecycle of the SMBs and startups spanning topics such as market research, business planning, marketing, sales, financials, intellectual property, leadership, and others. The course contributors are top innovation experts from Northwestern, Stanford, UC Berkeley, and Draper University as well as successful Silicon Valley executives.
- Self-service accelerator programs focused on the challenges, current needs, and industry of the small business owners to help them solve the problems that are top of their mind for them. These programs provide a step-by-step guided path to acquire the right skill that the SMB owners currently need with multiple video-based courses, curated content, and frameworks to apply what they learned. The programs also allow the SMB owners to find the right mentors for their interest areas and gain experiential know-how.
- Access to over 1,000 mentors to unlock the experiential know-how, get feedback and resolve a key challenge the SMB owner is experiencing.
- Easy access to thousands of grants from state and federal agencies with an ability to find the right grant based on the industry, state, minority, or women status, and focus area and unlock potentially free money for the growth of the business.
- Connection to a global network of 30,000 small business and startup owners, mentors, and investors to benefit from a powerful ecosystem.
- Tools and frameworks such as Lean Business Plan tools to help SMB owners create the lean business plan that is they can use to submit when they apply for the SBA (Small Business Administration) loan or Business Model Canvas tools to help SMB owners find the right product-market-fit and come up with a compelling business plan to set them up for success.
StartupWind platform is built with the know-how and best practices from over 50 economic development and innovation programs in the world. As a result, thousands of SMB owners have already used the platform and have benefited from it.
"StartupWind platform enables us to help small businesses in different industries, stages, and backgrounds. StartupWind's cohort model allows us to create focused programs for early-stage businesses trying to get their market research and business plans solidified, later-stage businesses who need help in acquiring customers or securing capital, industry-focused programs, and minority-owned businesses.", said Joe Ercolano, State Director, Connecticut Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
"I have spent the last 20 years building a job for myself. The StartupWind has given me the tools, path, and guidance to turn my job into a business in just 8 weeks.", said Stewart Young, a small business owner in Massachusetts.
"My experience with StartupWind has been fantastic. The program is organized into a path that I needed to think about my business and how to really grow it to our potential. With the videos and training materials as well as the access to the StartupWind mentors, it is a true recipe for getting it right.", said Robyn Grable, a startup entrepreneur in South Carolina.
"We are set out to help over 30 million small businesses in North America and many more globally by bringing Silicon Valley knowhow to main street small business owners. Our mission is to make it easy for small business owners to acquire the right skills and take their businesses to the next level. StartupWind SMB Innovation & Mentoring platform does just that with focused courses, accelerator programs, platform tools for experiential learning and coaching from our rich pool of business mentors.", said Naren Patil, founder & CEO of StartupWind.
About StartupWind, Inc
Headquartered in Cupertino, California, StartupWind is the AI-powered Innovation & Mentoring platform that is designed for 30 million small businesses in the US. StartupWind unveils a new way to connect, incubate, mentor, and scale startups and SMBs (Small Businesses). StartupWind works with University, State, and SBDC programs to help them build a powerful digital innovation engine for their regions and it enables them to assist a large number of startups and small businesses to run their businesses profitably and avoid costly business closures.
StartupWind has been delivering impact to about 30,000 innovators & mentors affiliated with over 100 universities in the world who have created over 5,000 ideas, 4,000 Business Model Canvases, and thousands of business plans using StartupWind's tools, frameworks & courses and has access to thousands of mentors on the platform.
Please visit http://www.startupwind.com for more information.
Media Contact
Uday Dhanikonda, StartupWind, Inc, 1 4085646010, uday@startupwind.com
SOURCE StartupWind, Inc