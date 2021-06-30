DENVER, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2020 was a challenging year for staffing companies as roughly 60% reported less than 10% growth. Despite this, the vast majority of firms are optimistic about 2021 — nearly 70% expect double-digit growth this year, according to Staffing Hub's fifth annual State of Staffing report.
The State of Staffing report aims to identify what distinguishes fast-growth agencies from slow-growth ones. For past reports, firms have been categorized as fast- or slow-growth based on the prior year's revenue. Since 2020 was unusual, this year's report categorizes firms based on their anticipated growth rates, providing a snapshot of how agencies plan to shift their operations in the year ahead.
While most firms expect double-digit growth this year, 43% expect to grow significantly — by 21% or more. To reach these goals, successful companies are turning to technology. Fast-growth agencies are 1.6x more likely to be early adopters than slow-growth companies, and 2.7x more likely to identify as leaders in the digital transformation.
Other key findings from the 2021 report include:
- The industry verticals that anticipate the most growth include IT, professional/managerial, healthcare, and industrial.
- Recruiting automation is becoming an increasingly important tool, and 4 out of 10 fast-growth agencies strongly believe it will transform the industry.
- Finding qualified candidates continues to be the greatest challenge for both fast- and slow-growth businesses, followed by getting candidates to respond.
- Referrals were cited as the top lead source, moving ahead of Indeed and LinkedIn for the first time.
- Consistent with past years, there is a high correlation between a good Net Promoter Score® (NPS) and growth rate.
