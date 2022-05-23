The Most Technologically Advanced Concert and eSports Facility in the US Opens to the Public
SAN ANTONIO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The much-anticipated Tech Port Center + Arena, being hailed as the "most technologically advanced concert and eSports facility in the US," is finally open for guests to experience. Managed by ASM Global, the world's leader produce or entertainment experiences, the $70-million, 180,000-square-foot, multipurpose technology arena and interior gaming event space will host eSports competitions, conventions, conferences, concerts and much more. Industry-leading Owner's Representative and AV Consultant, Anthony James Partners (AJP), was behind the $5.2-million-dollar AV Technology scope, with services including Design, Financial Modeling, Bid Management and Negotiations, Construction Administration and Commissioning.
"A first-class AV technology system is critical to the guest experience at Tech Port Center + Arena, and the AJP team has done a tremendous job supporting its design, which will provide guests with booming sights and sounds the second they enter the arena," said Tech Port Center + Arena General Manager Eric Blockie. "San Antonio is a city on the forefront of technology and with AJP's guidance, creativity and design concept, Tech Port Center is primed to become, not only the area's top high-tech venue, but one of the best in the world."
AV Technology Highlights include:
Exterior LED Displays: High-impact exterior LED Displays for messaging, wayfinding, advertising, branding, and sponsorships. All LED content controlled by a unified management platform
- Exterior Corner LED Display is 10mm @ 11.7' x 20' with aspect ratio of 360 x 608
- Box Office LED Display is 4mm @ 7.5' x 13.9' with aspect ratio of 576 x 1088
- Event Center Ribbon LED Displays (2) 10mm @ 3.5' x 111.3' with aspect ratio of 96 x 3392
- Walk-up LED Video Displays (2) double sided 3mm @ 9.9' x 5' with aspect ratio of 1032 x 516
Arena LED Display System: Flexible rigging layout for the LED displays that are configured to be removable and repositionable
- Three separate high-definition LED displays on chain hoists that can be configured into one large display or angled sideways to face different sections of audience
- Arena Main LED screen is 4mm @ 19.3' x 34.2' with aspect ratio 1536 x 2688
- Arena secondary screens (2) are 4mm @ 13.2'x 2625.2' each with aspect ratio 1024 x 2048
LAN Gaming Center
- 60 LAN Gaming stations – each with 1G links to access switches with 40G links to core
- 12 Arena Gaming stations with 10G fiber links to access switch and 40G links to core
- IPTV system for signage, FB menus, CATV channels, and Broadcast production feeds
- 74 Monitors in Venue under the control via UCView CMS Signage Software
Production Studio with a Combined Technical Operations Center / Control Room: Technology allows for live broadcasts from anywhere in the building, routed through the control room. A glass wall was integrated as part of the design to show off the space to visitors during production for a more immersive view experience.
- Full broadcast production facility using traditional and NDI signal flow
- Full broadcast cabling package throughout
- Full DMX control of Exhibit Hall entertainment lighting
- Floor Monitors, Cameras, Audio for Broadcast/Production
- Broadcast truck parking with TVRP and truck power / Connections to transmission companies (The Switch, CenturyLink, AT&T, etc.) provided at the TV Truck Dock
Network / Wi-Fi
- 5G Cellular DAS, high-density Wi-Fi. Broadcast network with NDI transport
- Physical network is 40G redundant links from core to edge
- Dark single mode fiber throughout facility for portable gaming show rig deployment
- Dark Cat6 cabling between IDF and gaming areas
- IDF and MDF space and power allocations for portable gaming show rig deployment
- High density Wi-Fi throughout with perimeter coverage
Structured Cabling
- Single mode fiber and Category 6A Cabling plant
- Additional dark single mode fiber throughout facility for portable gaming show rig deployment
- Additional dark Cat6A cabling between IDFs and gaming areas for portable gaming show rig deployment
Audio Systems
- Rider-friendly arena sound system
- High-power JBL Cinema 7.1 surround sound loudspeaker system within the arena
- Distributed audio throughout the facility covering Arena Lobbies and Concessions, Food Hall, Gaming Center, SAMSAT, Entrances and Entrance Lobbies
Entertainment Lighting Systems
- Full Entertainment Lighting Systems: House Lighting, Production Lighting, Spotlights
About Anthony James Partners
Anthony James Partners (AJP) is an industry-leading Owner's Representative and AV Consultant that specializes in large-scale technology design and acquisition. A majority-owned subsidiary of the world's leading producer of entertainment experience, ASM Global, AJP works with top professional sports teams, college campuses and facility managers across North America and Europe. Key services include facility audit, strategic planning, design, financial modeling, procurement, and construction oversight. Technology disciplines include LED Displays, broadcast, audio, network, infrastructure cabling, DAS/Wi-Fi, event and specialty show lighting, digital signage, and more. Visit http://www.anthonyjamespartners.com to learn more, or connect with AJP on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About ASM Global
ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit asmglobal.com.
Media Contact
Laurie King, ASM Global, 1 804.819.9586, lauriek@anthonyjamespartners.com
Meredith DeSanti, MJDPR for ASM Global, meredith@mjdpr.com
SOURCE ASM Global