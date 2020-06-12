IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic-VetPro Inc., a software provider to State and County Government Agencies, has decided to extend their "Operation VetPro" initiative through the end of July.
During "Operation VetPro," the disability claim management system, VetPro, is available to any organization that works to support disabled Veterans apply for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Many of these organizations have been forced to close or work remotely during the pandemic and, unfortunately due to outdated software, many have been unable to continue to safely work with Veterans to ensure they have medical care and disability benefits.
As the country opens up, it is critical to keep our Veterans safe and out of crowded offices. VetPro enables representatives to access its cloud-based SaaS system remotely, meet virtually with Veterans, fill out VA forms, digitally sign documents and electronically submit claim packages to the VA. All this can be done remotely from an internet connected device.
Jeff von Waldburg, Panoramic's President and CEO shared: "Operation VetPro has been incredibly successful. We feel it has truly made a positive impact on our Nation's Veterans during this time of crisis. By extending access to VetPro for another month will be able to help our users help even more Veterans. This is important for the Vets, but also empowers us to feel like we are making a difference during this National crisis. Our mission at VetPro is to make a positive impact on the world and this is our opportunity to do that."
Originally "Operation VetPro" was planned to run for 90 days. The VetPro team has decided to extend that through the end of July to ensure those taking advantage of the free period can continue to serve Veterans until it is truly safe.
"We have received an overwhelming response from our users since the quarantine started. Many have shared how important VetPro's capabilities have been in helping them continue to serve the Veterans in their community while working remotely."
In addition to the free period, we have reduced our annual license fee so that as many users as possible can remain with VetPro long term. We expect that the tools utilized during stay at home orders will serve to improve the assistance of Veterans for a long time.
VetPro is in use in over 100 counties across the country and has been used to facilitate claims resulting in over 6 billion dollars in disability benefits to deserving Veterans. Leveraging the VA's advanced API submission technology, we have worked to reduce paper claim submissions and streamline the claim process making VetPro the leader in VA Claim software. Designed specifically for Veteran Service Offices, VetPro is currently in use in states and counties across the country.
To get access to VetPro at no cost, please contact Panoramic Business Development Director, Jay Joyce by email info@vetpro.us .
Media Contact:
Jeff Von Waldburg,
President and CEO
(949) 510-4552
241609@email4pr.com
www.vetpro.us