- The Board of Directors has unanimously concluded that although the increased offer from Ograi at SEK 8.50 per share does not reflect the full long-term fundamental value of Opus, the offer is fair from a short-term financial perspective and has decided to recommend the shareholders of Opus to accept it - Opus' Q4 2019 EBITA will be lower than the current market expectations. Following continued growth activities, which will temporarily affect earnings, we expect EBITA in Q4 2019 for the Vehicle Inspection division to be in line with Q4 2018, and the EBITA in Q4 2019 for the Intelligent Vehicle Support division to be in line with Q3 2019. The temporary effect on earnings in Q4 2019 does not change the Board's view on Opus' ability to create shareholder value in a mid- to long-term perspective