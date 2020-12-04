NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC is pleased to announce that 3 billion Dignity Gold tokens (DIGG) have been minted.

The token creation and count can be confirmed at the following link: https://etherscan.io/token/0x52a87b09b99867f1447f4863314dce73e7bd23ba

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Gold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC, a leader in cryptocurrency.

For more information about Dignity Gold, please visit www.dignitygold.com.

