BELLEVUE, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staypineapple hotels are re-defining hospitality by offering guests the ability to buy their newly unveiled CORE Passport that locks in pricing on future hotel nights with travel flexibility, location choice, and ease of use. This previously unheard of offering comes at a time when many American travelers are looking for flexibility and eager to plan for future travel. With locations in top destinations such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, and San Diego. Staypineapple's CORE Passport is a great opportunity for travelers to plan for the future, book now, and save in the process.
While traditional hotel gift cards or certificates are often set for a specific dollar value that does not account for price fluctuations based on date and demand, CORE Passport programming gives guests peace of mind that their rate will stay the same with no black-out dates.
The CORE Passport's introductory pricing offers buyers savings of hundreds of dollars off published rates with no black-out dates. Guests can purchase a CORE Passport for $550 which includes 5 nights per year or $1000 which includes 10 nights.
"It may seem just a little too good to be true to stay 5 or 10 nights in cities like New York, Chicago, and San Francisco at these prices. This is a great way to lock in rates for future travel," says Sharon Andrade, Vice President of Sales for Staypineapple.
The CORE Passport comes with plenty of great perks like waived amenity fees which are a savings of $15 to $30 per night. With the annual passport, purchasers have 365 days to take advantage of these special savings to plan their next vacation or work trip.
Please see below for an overview of the CORE Passport's benefits:
Passport Perks:
Pick your favorite Pineapple
- Choose your hotel in one of the brand's 7 locations including New York, Chicago, San Francisco
Waived amenity fees
- A savings valued at $15.00 to $30.00 per night.
No Blackout Dates
- Stay when you want, where you want. If there's a room available in the hotel, it's yours.
Annual passport
- You have 365 days to plan your next vacation or work trip.
Your Workspace
- Our space is your space. Stop by any time to relax, work or practice your dance moves.
VIP Reservation Service
- Email corepassport@staypineapple.com or call 866.866.7977 for personal reservation assistance.
About Staypineapple:
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out of the ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality Company, based in Bellevue, WA. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy.
For more information, visit Staypineapple.com
