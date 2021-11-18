SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steals.com, known for name-brand goods at discounted prices, is back with a revamped site.
The team behind the relaunch is led by serial entrepreneurs Ryan Treft and Sachin Pawa. Treft and Pawa have taken the Steals.com assets and relaunched a new version that still pays homage to the company's original purpose: deals so good they feel like a "steal."
One major difference of Steals 2.0 is a greater focus on apparel. There are more than 10k product listings live today. Customers can expect thousands of new listings will be added every week with plans to soon expand into other categories such as Home, Travel, Baby, Kid and more. How will you know you're getting an amazing "steal"? If you find the same item at a cheaper price, let them know and they will match or beat it.
Steals.com was a highly visited site that sold products to millions of customers from 2008 to 2020. "We couldn't be here without the original visionaries, Rett & Jana," said Treft. He's grateful for what they built and is confident that, "It'd be difficult to find a better time to relaunch a deal site. With all the supply chain issues, there's more demand for apparel than supply. Thankfully we have over 1m units of brand new goods in our warehouses. Everything will be sold at massive discounts."
The Steals team hasn't been sitting around waiting for the site to be done. According to Treft, he and Pawa "started turning inventory into cash months ago by listing goods in more than 20 marketplaces and a single outlet store in Layton, UT. With a lean team, and no website, we've still managed to ramp up apparel sales to $10k+ per day. It's ramping up quickly which is a great sign for what's to come."
About Steals.com:
Relaunched in October 2021, Steals.com is the go-to source for well-known fashion brands at discounted prices. Steals.com continues to deliver on the original mission to "send joy." It's not just a deal, it's a steal. Steals has an outlet store in Layton, UT and warehouses in UT, FL, and TN.
