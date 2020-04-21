MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is excited to announce that it has been awarded entry into the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program under the Air Force Commercial Solutions Opening for its Design Intelligence™ human centered design (HCD) approach to technology innovation and application modernization.
Under this AFWERX sponsored SBIR entry, Steampunk has the opportunity to work not only with the US Air Force and the Department of Defense, but also with all (11) eleven SBIR participating Federal Agencies.
"[We] have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 20.1, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations." – AFWERX and Air Force Research Laboratory note.
"This award under the SBIR program and AFWERX represents Steampunk's entry into the Defense marketplace, and we could not be more excited," said Steampunk CEO Matt Warren. "As a 'mission first' company, dedicated to sharing in our clients' toughest challenges, we are honored to bring our commercially proven Design Intelligence™ solutions to the men and women of the Department of Defense."
The SBIR program allows nimble and streamlined contracting options to provide commercially proven solutions to Government customers. As a member of SBIR program, Steampunk is eligible for sole source contract awards to organizations within the eleven participating Agencies for design-led technology application including DevSecOps, Data Exploitation, Digital Platforms, and Cybersecurity.
"The SBIR program provides amazing flexibility for organizations in and out of DoD to reach novel solutions quickly. Steampunk's Design Intelligence™ approach accelerates speed to capability, and with higher levels of adoption and satisfaction, all by keeping the Warfighter at the core of the process," added Nick Trzcinski, Senior Vice President, Defense Sector for Steampunk.
About Steampunk
Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Defense, Homeland, Federal Civilian, and Justice & Legislative sectors. Through Design Intelligence™, our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.
Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer
robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538
www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc