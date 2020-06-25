MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is pleased to announce an exciting leadership addition to its technology capabilities practice. Billy Kliner recently joined Steampunk as the Salesforce Practice Lead.
"As our Salesforce Practice Lead, Billy will ensure close alignment across each of our business sectors and the Program Managers within - focusing on operational excellence at scale as we continue to grow as an organization," said Steampunk CTO Sean Dillon.
Billy brings over 20 years of Project and Program Management expertise to include 5+ years of specific Salesforce experience providing consulting and delivery support across Salesforce implementations. Most recently, Billy was the Practice Director – Enterprise Transformation for Acumen Solutions where he was responsible for providing practice support, oversight, development, and mentorship to multiple PMs in client project delivery to include direct support of his own and oversight of the Enterprise Transformation to Technology Center Advisory Program which provides strategic and tactical direction to resources acting as project managers within the client delivery teams. Prior to Acumen, Billy was a Readiness Analyst at General Dynamics Mission Systems where he held various program and project management oversight roles within the Department of Homeland Security sector. Other prior project management roles include MCI Government Markets/Modis IT, Princeton Information, and Xpedior.
Billy received a Bachelor of Science degree in both Finance and Management from Virginia Tech.
"We are extremely excited to have Billy join our team," added Dillon. "His experience, depth, and leadership will help to position Steampunk as the 'best-in-class' Salesforce provider, expand our partnerships, and increase our pipeline of opportunities across new mission areas for our Federal Government clients!"
