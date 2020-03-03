MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is pleased to announce an exciting addition to both its corporate leadership team and business. Effective March 2nd, 2020, Jen Sessums joined the company as their new Chief Design Officer. Jen will be based out of their corporate headquarters' office in McLean, VA.
"We are extremely excited to welcome Jen to our leadership team and client delivery practices to help us continue expanding our positive mission impact with our Government clients through creative design-thinking methodologies," said Steampunk CEO, Matt Warren. "Jen brings over 20 years of experience leading teams to deliver impressive and engaging human-centered solutions for product, digital, and brand design. Jen is a collaborative and resourceful leader; adept at balancing both strategic goals and the nuances of professional relationships. Her unique skillset pairs building and nurturing an inclusive team culture with true passion for quality, craft, detail, and customer delight."
Jen most recently served as Director, Customer Experience Design (CXD) at Fannie Mae where she introduced design thinking, user research, and digital design as core capabilities within the company. This included the activation of a creative customer experience studio where she led team of UX, Visual, and Service Designers, Content Strategists, and Visual Storytellers to support internal and customer-facing initiatives. Prior to Fanny Mae, she was Director, Product Design and Marketing for GetWellNetwork managing a team a team of UX, IA, and Visual Designers to develop cross-platform products for large health system patient engagement and clinical transformation experiences. Other prior experience include Community Liaison Office Coordinator for the U.S. Department of State, Art Director at ThinkFun, and Principal at Studio 5.
Jen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Communications from the University of Delaware, College of Arts and Science.
"I am very excited to join Steampunk and help scale our design thinking framework, employing distinct methods to help define strategies to address our clients' challenges in a humanistic way, said Jen Sessums, Chief Design Officer for Steampunk. "Design thinking is a means to help drive innovation. And, although the impact is tough to measure, it's up to us to anchor our activities to business value. Our job is to help our clients decide and understand what the worth is, bring them into the fold, and work to define solutions together."
