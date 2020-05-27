LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, LLC today announced that it will conduct a live virtual public auction of the assets of Steel Partners on June 4, 2020. The auction will feature Steel Partners' metal fabrication equipment, material handling, powder coating booth, steel inventory, trucks and trailers located in Las Vegas, NV.
Steel Partners, a full-service steel contractor and major structural metals fabricator, shuttered its operations after serving the Las Vegas area for over 20 years. The company was involved in over 2,000 structures and notable projects including the Cannery Hotel Casino, Westin Hotel Casino, Monte Lago Resort, and retail stores, such as Bass Pro Shops, Walmart, and Lowe's.
GA Global Partners is conducting the auction of Steel Partners' assets by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Nevada. Items available for auction include a CNC press brake, squaring shears, bending roll, welders, semi-automatic band saws, ironworkers, power coating booth, telehandlers, forklifts, trailers, and trucks from major brands such as Ford, Isuzu, Chevy, and International.
"The metal fabrication, material handling, and steel inventory available for auction present a unique opportunity for companies to obtain equipment at a great value," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners. "To ensure the safety of all parties, we will conduct the auction virtually, which allows bidders to participate online, while seeing and interacting directly with a real time auctioneer."
The live auction will take place via webcast on June 4, 2020 starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT. Only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be held on June 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PDT at 3625 Polaris Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89103. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed during inspections and pick-ups.
Interested bidders can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com.
About GA Global Partners
For 40 years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.
Contacts:
Auction Inquiries
Media Inquiries
Paul Brown
Jo Anne McCusker
GA Global Partners
B. Riley Financial
(203) 313 8935
(646) 885 5425