NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One year ago, STARK started working closely with the Microsoft "Designed for Surface" development team to design and create the Magnetic Privacy Screens for the Microsoft Surface devices (US Pat. US09829669). "Especially during Covid, many people grew accustomed to working remotely, using laptops or tablets" as noted by Stefan Leipold, CEO and Founder of STARK. Blue-Light exposure is one of the features STARK products reduce by over 50%.
STARK's products are super thin and can stay attached to the Surface device. Products are also compliant with the Microsoft "Zero Gab Technology" of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3/4 devices, while the Surface Pen functions as promised.
Not only do STARK's products reduce the blue-light effect, but they also provide a 4-way privacy function, both horizontal and vertically. The anti-glare coating reduces reflections of light. In comparison to similar products available in the market, the Designed for Surface label guarantees products are tested and proven by Microsoft not to damage any Surface device, nor interfere with any sensors, or functionalities. This ensures users can enjoy the full performance of their Microsoft Surface device.
The following models are supported by STARK's new magnetic privacy screens:
Microsoft Surface Go2
Microsoft Surface Pro 5/6/7/7+
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3/4 13" and 15"
Another reason companies look to STARK is to keep personal and corporate data safe, especially now that people are allowed to socialize and work in public again. In the last 12 months alone, cyber-security threats have increased by 400%, causing tremendous financial damage to corporations, governments, and individuals.
Having a privacy screen on a mobile device is essential in 2021, at a time when 80% of all work and internet access is done on-the-go from portable devices. Aside from keeping your Microsoft Surface device always up-to-date and having good protection installed on your device, a privacy screen should always be part of the first line of defense against Cyber-security threats.
