NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a fast-growing, disruptive SaaS provider of Customer Experience and Contact Center quality management solutions, announced today that their Co-Founder and CEO, Jordy Leiser, will host a panel as part of the virtual industry conference 'Relater' by Zendesk. Leiser will be joined by Brian Kale, Head of Customer Success at Novo, and Donna Drehmann, Director of Service Quality and Learning Experience at Postmates.
The panel, to be shared online March 24, 2020, is part of the Contact Center leader Zendesk's virtual, online industry conference, Relater. In the session, the panelists will explore how Contact Centers can improve CX and CSat by focusing on the human side of the metrics, and engaging their agents and customers at every stage of growth. As we begin to see a notable transition to remote work, this question becomes more important than ever. Engaging and recognizing your agents is crucial to maintaining customer satisfaction during this transition.
"There is a human behind every contact center metric, and it's this human element that makes or breaks the customer experience," said Stella Connect CEO and Co-founder Jordy Leiser. "When you personalize interactions, listen to customer feedback, and prioritize agent coaching, you're bound to see a measurable impact on the customer experience."
Focusing on the human interactions, Novo's Brian Kale said, "The first step is to talk to your agents. It sounds simple, but I think 90 percent of managers don't do this. They simply shoot KPIs at agents and say, 'do better' but they don't tell agents what they're doing wrong and how to do better. Having an open dialogue helps agents feel invested in their performance and make more of an impact."
"How do we bring what we used to post on our televisions to life still?" asks Donna Drehmann of Postmates. "Using Stella Connect allows us to take a positive CSAT score or positive comments and share it individually or publicly through our Slack channels."
