Stella Connect is the first platform that connects customer feedback, QA, and coaching, giving CX leaders visibility into performance and driving improvement of front-line teams.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Connect, a disruptive provider of SaaS contact center Quality Assurance and Performance Management solutions, has recently released its Remote CX Toolkit. This resources toolkit combines advice from CX leaders and experts, industry insights, and actionable tips that can immediately be put into practice by customer service teams to set their agents up for success while dealing with rapid and continuous changes to contact center work.

"Whether in the form of an offshore BPO, centers spanning multiple locations and sites, or simply a large percentage of Contact Center agents working from home, managing remote agents has become an enduring feature of today's Contact Center and will continue to be an important factor going forward," said John Ernsberger, co-founder and SVP of Client Services at Stella Connect. "With that in mind, Stella has worked with industry experts and our customers to assemble a set of resources that provide Contact Center leaders insight into facilitating agent success in a dispersed environment."

Making the transition to a fully remote team can be overwhelming, but the benefits are undeniable. No matter the distribution of your contact center, Stella Connect is committed to helping your team thrive.

To download the toolkit, visit https://info.stellaconnect.com/remote-customer-service-bundle

About Stella Connect

Stella Connect focuses on unlocking the potential of millions of frontline people to better serve and connect with their customers.  Our solutions serve to inspire and help teams create great customer experiences.

Stella Connect is the first platform that connects QA with customer feedback and coaching, giving CX leaders insight into contact center performance and ultimately customer satisfaction.

Brands using Stella Connect include Williams-Sonoma, Walmart, Mercedes-Benz, and hundreds more across industries. Stella Connect is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.stellaconnect.com.

