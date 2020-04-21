SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced today that it has appointed Lin-Hua Wu, Chief Communications Officer at Dropbox, and Ronaldo Lemos, Professor of International and Public Affairs and Partner at PNM Advogados, to its board of directors effective April 2020.
"As we drive the Stellar network towards setting the global payment standard and creating equitable access to the global financial system, the expertise and leadership that Ronaldo and Lin-Hua bring from decades of experience in technology and international affairs will be invaluable to our growth," said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director. "Ronaldo's vast understanding of the challenges and opportunities of emerging technology, as a lawyer and academic, is vital as we seek to navigate the evolving regulatory and policy landscape. And, at a time when education and awareness is more important than ever, Lin-Hua's deep expertise in communications, branding, and finance will be an integral component to how we push blockchain technology into the mainstream. We are honored to have them join us on this exciting journey."
Lin-Hua Wu is currently Chief Communications Officer at Dropbox, where she oversees global communications, brand marketing, and analyst relations. Before joining Dropbox, she was the Head of Corporate Communications at Square and was also a Partner at Brunswick Group and a Managing Director at Kekst and Company, firms specializing in financial and event-driven communications. She began her career as a practicing attorney.
"I am excited to be joining SDF's board and look forward to working with Denelle and the team to help carry out the Foundation's mission of creating equitable access to the global financial system for everyone. Stellar's open-source model has helped create a robust ecosystem of amazing entrepreneurs, developers, and innovators, and I am honored to be part of it," said Lin-Hua.
Ronaldo Lemos is an internationally respected Brazilian academic, lawyer and commentator on intellectual property, technology, and culture. Lemos is a co-founder and director of the Institute for Technology & Society of Rio de Janeiro (itsrio.org), and professor at the Rio de Janeiro State University´s law school. He is also an Adjunct Senior Research Scholar of International and Public Affairs and Columbia University.
"Stellar's infrastructure can have a profound, positive impact in the developing world," said Ronaldo. "It can promote innovation and help solve long overdue issues, such as making financial inclusion easier and more accessible. By way of example, 1 out of 3 people in Brazil do not have a bank account. Stellar can provide new approaches on how to cope with that challenge. I'm honored to join the Board and work together towards these impactful solutions."
With the two new additions, the Stellar Development Foundation's Board of Directors will now have five members. Current serving members are Keith Rabois, General Partner at Founders Fund, Shivani Siroya, CEO and Founder at Tala, and Jed McCaleb, co-Founder and Chief Architect at Stellar Development Foundation.
About Stellar
Stellar is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable network for financial products and services. It is both a cross-currency transaction system and a platform for digital asset issuance, designed to connect the world's financial infrastructure. Dozens of financial institutions worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has grown to over 4 million accounts.
About the Stellar Development Foundation
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. Founded in 2014, the Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities building on the network, and serves as a voice to regulators and institutions. The Foundation seeks to create equitable access to the global financial system, using the Stellar network to unlock the world's economic potential through blockchain technology.