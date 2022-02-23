PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stellar Solutions, Inc., the global aerospace engineering services leader, has named Robert Wright as Vice President, Intelligence Systems. He joins the company's senior executive team as it embarks on its 27th year of delivering high-impact engineering services to intelligence, defense, civil, commercial, and international customers.
In announcing his appointment, Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin, who previously held that position at the company, said, "Bob Wright brings 30 years of extensive space domain experience across military, private sector and strategic consulting realms. As a proven builder of sound businesses and talented diverse teams, he will help drive our mission of solving customers' critical needs while placing our employees in their dream jobs."
Wright has implemented large-scale data strategy, digital engineering and human capital transformation programs, to include talent recruiting and retention initiatives embracing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion principles.
"I am excited to be part of Stellar Solutions' bold strategy to seize growth opportunities in the space industry today. With its agile, cooperative culture, the company is a force in delivering systems engineering expertise across business lines and sectors," Wright said.
Most recently as client relationship manager at Deloitte Consulting, LLP, he advised government clients on organizational design transformation, business process re-engineering and enterprise data strategy development. Earlier, as General Manager and Senior Vice President at Integral Systems and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, he led strategy development for a team of over 250 software engineers, more than doubling revenues, and developed and maintained unique command and control software for military satellite communications and rapid Radio Frequency interference detection and response.
Wright's senior military service included roles as Commander of the Space Innovation & Development Center, Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado, and prior to that, Vice Commander of 14AF at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California where he helped stand up the Joint Space Operations Center. He has held numerous and successive military leadership positions with expertise in MILSATCOM, GPS, Space and ICBM Launch, Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), and classified programs.
He is devoted to nonprofit leadership, having led innovative fundraising in his term as Board Chair of the American Heart Association's Southern Colorado Chapter. As President of the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association in both Omaha and Colorado Springs, he raised substantial funds for local high schools and student STEM scholarship programs. He serves on the Board of Directors at Peterson AFB Air & Space Museum Foundation.
Wright holds a Bachelor's of Science from the US Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in Systems Management from the University of Southern California. He graduated from the Deloitte Executive Leadership Program and Deloitte University, and attended the National Defense University, the Armed Forces Staff College, the Air Command & Staff College and the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program.
About Stellar Solutions, Inc.: Stellar Solutions is a global aerospace and systems engineering services provider to commercial, defense, intelligence, civil and international sectors. Stellar Solutions provides rapid-response capabilities related to global surveillance and cyber-security, space exploration, risk management, and technology optimization. These solutions to clients' critical needs involve satellites in space, sensors on Earth, and intricate technology connections across multiple frontiers. With physical operations in California, Colorado, the greater Washington DC area, London and France, as well as employees throughout the U.S. and the globe, Stellar Solutions has become a recognized leader in delivering end-to-end critical expertise and problem-solving skills to dozens of significant programs. Stellar Solutions Foundation supports employees' community engagement. QuakeFinder, Stellar Solutions' humanitarian R&D division, pursues earthquake prediction models. http://www.stellarsolutions.com
