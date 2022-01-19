HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area retail managed services provider (MSP) shares five steps for retailers to prevent ransomware in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that every organization is a target for ransomware.
The author then urges retailers to conduct penetration testing to identify weaknesses in their cyber-defense strategies. He also encourages them to strengthen their email defenses, the primary attack method for cyber-criminals, and to implement geo blocking. He concludes by discussing the need to automate key cybersecurity tasks and to conduct regular risk assessments.
"Ransomware victims lose billions annually," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "But a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity can help retailers prevent ransomware."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Steps to Prevent Ransomware Shared by Top-Ranked Retail MSP."
Every Organization a Target
"Every eleven seconds, ransomware hits a target. Attacks against big names like Colonial Pipeline, JBS Foods and the NBA made the news in 2021. But threat actors increasingly turn their attention to small businesses, in part because they often lack adequate cybersecurity controls."
Conduct Penetration Testing
"One of the best defenses against bad actors involves thinking like one. Cybercriminals search for cracks in your defenses, vulnerabilities in the system. You should, too. For instance, proactive organizations conduct penetration tests to simulate cyber attacks and uncover weaknesses."
Strengthen Email Fortifications
"With all the communication methods at our fingertips, email still dominates business communication. Consequently, email remains the primary attack method for cyber criminals. Build essential cybersecurity awareness with regular security training for employees. Supplement employee training with automated encryption and email filtering."
Restrict Access with Geo Blocking
"Geo blocking allows organizations to block access from specific countries, thus helping to prevent foreign hackers from accessing business systems. For instance, if a company has no customers in Russia, it may choose to block internet connections from Russian sources. Firewall settings or geo-based policies in Microsoft 365 make this possible."
Prevent Ransomware with Retail Cybersecurity Experts
Modern retailers require a solid cybersecurity strategy to prevent ransomware. For best results, they partner with retail cybersecurity professionals. eMazzanti, once again the top-ranked retail-focused MSP on the ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical MSPs list, has built a sterling reputation for delivering comprehensive retail cybersecurity solutions. From 24/7 network monitoring to web and email filtering, eMazzanti delivers peace of mind.
