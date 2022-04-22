Stereo East Home Theater is selected as the winner of GoldenEar's 2021 Dealer of the Year award. Stereo East hosted a customer appreciation event to celebrate the honor.
FRISCO, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stereo East Home Theater is the proud recipient of GoldenEar's 2021 Dealer of the Year award. In April of 2022, GoldenEar's North America Director of Sales, Mr. David Penrod, presented the award to Mr. Dan Green, VP of Stereo East, during a customer appreciation event at their showroom. GoldenEar designs high-performance tower speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, and architectural speakers for surround sound, home theater, and two-channel audio applications.
A notable leader in the AV industry, GoldenEar first launched in 2010 and went on to establish itself as the most award-winning new speaker company in decades. By leveraging decades of speaker design experience, the company focused heavily on the engineering process. The resulting technological breakthroughs, such as GoldenEar's High-Velocity Folded Ribbon (HVFR™) tweeter and a patented 360-degree dual-plane, inertially-balanced driver, revolutionized speaker design. In turn, GoldenEar speakers consistently outperform higher-priced alternatives and deliver superb sonic performance at an affordable price. Over the years, the brand has earned countless awards and accolades.
"There's no denying GoldenEar is a dominate force within our industry, but the brand is a fan-favorite, too," says Mr. Green. "Customers can expect years of enjoyment from quality speakers, and GoldenEar consistently delivers unmatched value and performance."
Mr. Penrod continues, "Partners like Stereo East Home Theater are an integral part of our success story. Similar to the effort we devote to the engineering process, our dealers take the time to truly understand our products and provide insightful guidance to buyers. Stereo East has been a valuable partner for many years, and I'm happy to be able to present this award to them today."
Stereo East was one of GoldenEar's first authorized dealers and continues to be a destination for those looking for high-performance audio equipment. At Stereo East Home Theater's showroom in Frisco, Texas, customers can audition and purchase a variety of GoldenEar's audio speakers and subwoofers. Stereo East Home Theater has served the Dallas-Fort Worth area for nearly 40 years and offers custom home technology solutions, including home theater design and installation, home automation, networking, AV furniture and seating, and more.
