Stereolabs, the leading provider of ZED depth cameras based on stereo vision, today announced the release of its latest SDK with Stereolabs' new Depth Sensing software module based on neural networks for advanced robotics and smart analytics.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Neural Depth mode generates a dense, high-fidelity depth map up to 2k resolution. The map is able to accurately capture challenging environments such as reflective surfaces and untextured areas. It also delivers high Depth completeness with unprecedented edge accuracy for advanced spatial segmentation.
Combined with Stereolabs' latest stereo camera, the ZED 2i, the new Neural mode works indoors and outdoors with a range of up to 40m and a 120-degree field of view, making it one of the most advanced depth cameras on the market at just $499.
The new Neural depth mode relies on combining advanced computer vision with a custom CNN (convolutional neural network) specifically trained on stereo images to improve extraction, matching, and cost aggregation. This combination produces a hyper-accurate depth map while maintaining real-time workflow.
"Building an affordable, industrial-grade 3D perception solution enables large-scale deployment of next-generation robotics and smart analytics," said Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO of Stereolabs. "Our camera-based solution has reached the required reliability and maturity at the right price point to add 3D vision to any machine."
Bringing ZED SDK to a new level
Since Depth Maps are at the heart of every ZED SDK module, users benefit from an overall superior performance, with improved Depth Sensing, Tracking, also called Visual Odometry, Mapping, Object Detection, and Skeleton Tracking, all use Depth and benefit from the improvement provided by Neural Depth mode.
Enabling new applications
The ability to generate a dense Depth Map with high accuracy is a game changer for many applications. Compared to previous releases, the NEURAL depth mode generates significantly better edge segmentation and brings more stability in low-lighted surfaces. It also provides smoother and planer surfaces to work with. These improvements allow many concrete enhancements in various applications such as Dynamic Obstacle detection for Mobile Robotics, Pick & Place for Industrial Arms and Mixed Reality applications.
Optimized for NVIDIA Jetson Orin
The ZED SDK 3.7 has been optimized for the latest NVIDIA JetPack 5.0 and Jetson AGX Orin™ developer kit. In this configuration, Neural mode runs at 34 fps on the newest NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin compared to 12 fps on Jetson Xavier NX and JetPack 4.X. The performance of the new Jetson AGX Orin unlocks new capabilities such as processing 3D data coming from multiple ZED 2i Depth Cameras, making it the ideal combination for autonomous robotics and edge analytics solutions.
The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin delivers 275 trillion operations per second (TOPS), over 8x the compute performance of its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. Developers can jump-start their next-generation edge AI and robotics applications on the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit for seamless deployment on the full range of Orin-based production modules when available starting July 2022.
About Stereolabs
Stereolabs is the leader in 3D computer vision. Its mission is to bring human vision to machines and physical spaces. Stereolabs' products combine hardware, software, and a cloud platform to provide spatial analytics data and recommendations in real-time. By developing deep learning and 3D vision algorithms, Stereolabs gives machines and physical spaces the ability to see and understand their environment. Stereolabs serves more than 100,000 users across different industries from robotics and transportation to defense, retail, workplaces, smart city, sports, agriculture, and manufacturing. Stereolabs is headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and San Francisco. More on Stereolabs at http://www.stereolabs.com.
