NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sterling has met the Bombardier operational performance criteria in the areas of quality, delivery and competitiveness levels needed to qualify and receive the Bombardier Diamond Supplier Status. Sterling Global Aviation Logistics was named one of thirteen Bombardier suppliers to be recognized for their performance in 2020.
An annual internal validation process is conducted to identify suppliers that qualify for Bombardier Diamond Supplier Status. This program is a Bombardier initiative to recognize the outstanding performance of its suppliers across the organization.
Bombardier's main goals are to build a true, long-term relationship with its suppliers and reward their achievements and excellence, helping to grow and innovate together. This helps provide a clear and transparent definition of excellence and expectations, so that Bombardier can continue to improve its own performance in providing an exceptional customer experience.
Due to the on-going global pandemic and safety measures in place, Bombardier recognized the outstanding efforts of its Diamond Suppliers during a Virtual Diamond Supplier Award Ceremony event held on July 12, 2021.
"With a relationship that reaches back 15 years, Sterling has been providing Bombardier with a range of innovative logistics and transportation solutions designed to support their aggressive growth strategy. We are so pleased to be recognized by Bombardier with this prestigious award," says Robert Broderick, EVP Sterling Global Aviation Logistics.
Sterling Global Aviation Logistics
Since 1981, Sterling Global Aviation Logistics, a Kuehne+Nagel company, has been helping aviation clients with their worldwide priority shipping, transporting valuable aircraft parts swiftly and efficiently. Sterling specializes in shipping AOG aircraft parts, heavyweight or oversized freight, and dangerous goods, while keeping downtime to a minimum. With a focus on providing global AOG Logistics, Sterling is at the forefront of innovations, offering precision, individualized service and dependability.
About Kuehne+Nagel
With over 79,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
