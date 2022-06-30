The Sterling Heights Housing Commission announced it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sterling Heights Housing Commission announced it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's MITN Purchasing Group connects nearly 275 participating agencies from across Michigan to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. The Sterling Heights Housing Commission invites all vendors to register online with the MITN Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/sterlingheightshousingcommission.
The Sterling Heights Housing Commission joined the purchasing group in May. The Sterling Heights Housing Commission will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The MITN Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local Michigan government agencies the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
Before joining the MITN Purchasing Group, the Sterling Heights Housing Commission was distributing their bids through email. In joining the MITN Purchasing Group, the Sterling Heights Housing Commission looks to save time and reach out to more vendors automatically.
The MITN Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the MITN Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Sterling Heights Housing Commission can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/sterlingheightshousingcommission. The Sterling Heights Housing Commission invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Sterling Heights Housing Commission bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
"Our valued vendors can now save time and paper. Plus, they not only have direct access to our open bids, but those from other agencies throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register on the MITN Purchasing Group to start receiving business opportunities," stated Niki Jubenville, Executive Manager of the Sterling Heights Housing Commission.
Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/sterlingheightshousingcommission. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Sterling Heights Housing Commission:
The Sterling Heights Housing Commission's mission is to provide safe, decent and sanitary housing conditions for very low-income families and to manage resources efficiently. The Sterling Heights Housing Commission is to promote personal, economic and social upward mobility to provide families the opportunity to make the transition from subsidized to non-subsidized housing.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct