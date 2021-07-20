STEVENSVILLE, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help reinforce key safety procedures for vehicle maintenance shops across North America, heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today released the latest in a series of new videos as part of its popular TechTalk channel.
The new video, entitled "Lift Safely," is a fast-paced, two-minute highlight reel showcasing seven key steps technicians should always follow when operating heavy duty vehicle lifts.
In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore, noted: "Safety is always mission number one when operating heavy equipment, and this is especially true in vehicle maintenance facilities – where a single misstep can have dire consequence."
"The good news," he continued, "is that ongoing training which reinforces established safety protocols can deliver a safe, productive and efficient working environment for the busy technician on the shop floor."
The seven steps highlighted in the new Stertil-Koni video recommend that maintenance facilities do the following:
1. Choose lifts that have the coveted Gold Label from the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI).
2. Know the weight of the heaviest vehicle you intend to lift and make certain that the lift selected is certified to meet or exceed that capacity.
3. Before operating a lift, do a full sweep of the area. Check the perimeter of the lift to confirm that nothing is obstructing its path and there are no hazards. Then, lift the vehicle no more than 12 inches off the ground, pause, and do another sweep of the area. Also, make sure that the vehicle being lifted is level.
4. Before you begin with Mobile Column Lifts, always place them on a firm foundation and level ground. And, when lifting outdoors, be aware of wind loads.
5. Make certain that all lifts are subject to a regular program of scheduled maintenance – in accordance with the manufacturer's recommended schedule.
6. Use shop equipment specifically designed to ensure operator safety and proper ergonomics. For example: Consider using a high lift wheel dolly for wheel removal and alignment of dual tire assemblies.
7. Promote a positive culture of safety in your shop. Check service bulletins, safety messages, and continuously update your skills for a smooth-running maintenance facility.
Concluded DellAmore, "Ensuring a safe working environment is always a sound investment that pays dividends daily. It boosts employee morale, which in turn engenders positivity, productivity and contributes to overall innovation. Now that's a real return on investment."
