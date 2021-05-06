STEVENSVILLE, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stertil-Koni today announced that despite the far-reaching business challenges presented by Covid, the company's Salt Lake City-based distributor, Rocky Mountain Lifts, earned the coveted Stertil-Koni Aspire Program Award for 2020.
This honor salutes a Stertil-Koni distributor that has achieved marked incremental sales gains on a year-over-year basis, thereby placing them in a new, heightened level of performance.
For its part, Rocky Mountain Lifts, headed by owner and founder Scott Terry, brings a substantial level of product expertise and customer service dedication to all aspects of the heavy duty vehicle lift industry. Terry is a case in point, having steadliy risen from service tech, lift installer and sales pro to successful company owner and team-builder. He brings a positive, get-it-done energy to every aspect of Rocky Mountain Lifts. As he recently noted, "A happy customer is our best form of advertising and our goal is to make a great impression from the start."
That they have.
In making today's announcement, Stertil-Koni President, Dr. Jean DellAmore stated, "It is my great honor to recognize the top performance of Rocky Mountain Lifts in what undoubtedly has been the most challenging environment for all of us in recent memory. It is particularly gratifying that Scott's company is a first-time winner. That underscores how dynamic and driven our distributor network is in terms of delivering the very best in heavy duty vehicle lifting systems and service support to our marketplace – every day."
About Stertil-Koni
Stertil-Koni – proud to be a Buy America company -- is the market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts, notably bus lifts and truck lifts, and proudly serves municipalities, state agencies, school bus fleets, major corporations, the U.S. Military and more. Stertil-Koni is distinguished by its extensive distributor network across the U.S. and Canada – delivering world-class engineering combined with dedicated local expertise. The breadth of Stertil-Koni's products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes Mobile Column Lifts, 2-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The company's innovative, inground telescopic piston DIAMONDLIFT is available with an optional Continuous Recess system, ideal for low clearance vehicles. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland with production facilities in Europe, The Netherlands, and in Streator, IL.
