BOSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimble Applications, a global leader in Professional Services Automation, has appointed Steve Sharp as the company's Chief Operations and Finance Officer.
Steve has an extensive background in general management, operations and finance for software and services companies. He also has particular expertise in delivering global enterprise solutions, which make up an increasingly large part of Kimble's business.
Founded in the UK ten years ago, Kimble has expanded across North America in recent years and Steve is based in Boston where Kimble has its largest US presence.
Steve said: "Kimble is increasingly welcoming large, global customers who are implementing Kimble Intelligent PSA across their enterprises. As Chief Operations and Finance Officer, I look forward to drawing on my experience in the enterprise software and services space to help Kimble to develop further in this direction."
Kimble CEO Sean Hoban said: "We are delighted to welcome Steve Sharp to our executive management team. He will strengthen the leadership as we move to the next level of maturity and scale, as Kimble moves into its second decade."
ABOUT KIMBLE APPLICATIONS
Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.
