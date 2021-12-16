LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allen Press, Inc. is pleased to announce Steve Willett has joined its team as Sales Executive. Willett will focus primarily on sales development of scholarly publishing services.
Willett is an experienced online and print publishing expert who comes to Allen Press with extensive knowledge of XML-based publishing workflow solutions and how to leverage them to meet fast-changing publishing needs.
"Steve's industry knowledge and decades of experience make him an excellent addition to our scholarly publishing services team," said Mark Kohlhase, Allen Press CEO. "He's dedicated to customer service, understands clients' needs and how to meet them by creating streamlined workflows and other custom solutions. This will be invaluable as the publishing ecosystem continues to evolve."
Prior to joining Allen Press, Willett served as a publishing technology specialist and group leader with KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. where he designed XML-based publishing workflows for an array of publishing clients for many years. Earlier in his career, Willett held roles in commercial print operations including digital prepress where he specialized in automating preflight and workflow systems.
Willett says he is excited to join Allen Press in part due to the potential he sees to maximize Allen Press' partnerships with industry platform leaders Aries and Silverchair. Allen Press offers PeerTrack, a manuscript submission and peer review system, based on Aries' Editorial Manager. Allen Press launched Meridian, an online platform powered by Silverchair, in 2020.
"I look forward to working with scholarly clients to leverage the impressive systems, services, and solutions Allen Press has to offer, which includes website and composition template design, association management, peer review, composition, online hosting, and printing," Willett adds.
To learn more about Allen Press, visit https://allenpress.com or email swillett@allenpress.com.
About Allen Press, Inc.
Allen Press offers a flexible suite of scholarly publishing services from article submission through final publication designed specifically to support the needs of independent society and association publishers. Our services combine the newest digital publishing technologies, with full in-house content support.
For further information, contact:
Maria Preston-Cargill, SVP Marketing & Client Services, Allen Press, Inc.
maria@allenpress.com | tel: (785) 865-9265
Media Contact
Samantha Weinkauf, Allen Press, +1 (785) 865-9123, sweinkauf@allenpress.com
SOURCE Allen Press