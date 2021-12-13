MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Acta Group (Acta®) is pleased to announce that Steven P. Brennan, Ph.D, has joined our firm in our Manchester, England, office as Senior Manager, REACH. In his new role, Dr. Brennan will utilize his decade of experience at global manufacturing and consulting firms to help clients plan, execute, routinize, and communicate compliance with European Union (EU) Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive, the United Kingdom's (UK) version of REACH (UK REACH), and EU's Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulation (CLP).
From his experience as an in-house chemical regulatory leader with innovative multi-national technology and manufacturing companies, Dr. Brennan understands the budgetary, logistical, and competitive challenges faced by regulatory professionals. He assists clients in developing and executing UK and EU compliance goals on time and on budget -- always with careful and savvy alignment with global product release strategies. Dr. Brennan assists clients with compliance assessments, supply chain impact assessments, substance registration, application for authorization, and finding or developing safer alternatives and technologies where hazards have been identified. Dr. Brennan is an experienced REACH Only Representative and REACH consortium manager.
Prior to joining Acta, Dr. Brennan was Head of Chemicals & REACH with a UK consulting firm, and a REACH Specialist with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 manufacturing firms. Dr. Brennan holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Queen's University, Belfast, Northern Ireland.
