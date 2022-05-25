NoCell Technologies helped Stevens Trucking drive 100 million miles without a single cellphone-related incident while also improving safety, maximizing productivity and reducing insurance premiums
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NoCell Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of proactive distracted driving technology for fleets, today announced that Stevens Trucking has not experienced a single cell phone involved incident over 100 million annual miles by adopting the NOCELL solution for addressing distracted driving. NOCELL curtails app distractions by only allowing one-touch access to work-related apps within DOT regulations.
"With NOCELL we're reducing risk, liability and loss, and maximizing productivity because it helps drivers stay focused on doing their jobs," said Cole Stevens, vice president of sales at Stevens Trucking. "We have not had a single cell phone involved incident in the three years since we implemented the solution and our fleet travels over 100 million miles annually. That accomplishment has contributed to lower insurance costs through a reduction in premiums because Nationwide, our provider, has noticed its success."
Headquartered in El Reno, Oklahoma, Stevens Trucking operates primarily in Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado with a fleet of over 300 tractors and more than 1,500 dry vans. Over 90 percent of its truckload service involves dedicated contract freight for a range of manufacturers.
Stevens Trucking first adopted the NOCELL solution from NoCell Technologies three years ago to reduce the potential for device distractions and help drivers maximize productivity. The carrier also chose the platform for tracking driver compliance and enforcing cell phone use policies.
In addition to eliminating cell phone involved incidents and realizing a sizable reduction in insurance premiums, Stevens has seen its CSA scores related to drivers stay at or below the national average. The carrier also credits NOCELL with helping improve driver retention as its fleet has grown substantially because it signals that the company takes driver safety seriously.
"We are very pleased that Stevens Trucking has realized safety and cost reduction benefits with NOCELL," said Corey Woinarowicz, chief revenue officer at NoCell Technologies. "Our data shows a more than 70% reduction in phone handling events after 10 days of use so they realized that NOCELL could quickly help them reduce risk, liability and loss while also maximizing productivity."
NOCELL, which is compatible with both Android and IOS devices, uses an app on the driver's phone and a non-intrusive NOCELL tag in the cab to detect when vehicles are in motion and disable unauthorized apps. The solution includes a management system to report and track compliance with group- and individual-level mobile device use policies.
NoCell Technologies has formed a partnership with Nationwide to make its distracted driving management platform available to the insurer's commercial fleet customers. Visit the Nationwide NoCell partnership webpage to learn more about eliminating distracted driving using the NOCELL system.
California-based NoCell Technologies is the industry leading provider of proactive distracted driving technology. The commercial-grade, patented, NOCELL Solution removes mobile device distractions by providing drivers only with fleet-authorized applications and tools they need to perform their jobs when the vehicle is in motion. Coupled with the NOCELL management and alert system, fleet managers can use the on-board solution to easily track compliance and enforce company safety policies. The flexible and robust platform provides a wide range of customizable protocols to meet the needs of all fleets in all market segments. NOCELL enforces safe driving behaviors and helps stem the costly problem of distracted driving at the source. For information, visit http://www.nocell.com.
