FAIRFAX, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of The American Business Awards®, announced today that the final entry deadline for the 20th annual competition has been extended through April 8. No additional late fees will be charged. Entries submitted through the new deadline will not be penalized in any way in the judging process.
"We've received so many requests for individual deadline extensions that we've decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. The original final deadline was March 9.
The American Business Awards are widely considered to be the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations— public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small. The 2022 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2020. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
The American Business Awards recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:
- Entrepreneur Awards
- Management Awards
- Company of the Year Awards
- Customer Service Awards
- Human Resources Awards
- Information Technology Awards
- Marketing Awards
- New Product Awards
- Public Relations Awards
- Website Awards, Smartphone and Tablet Apps, and other Media Awards
New category groups for 2022 include:
More than 250 professionals nationwide will participate in the judging process through mid-April. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Award winners will be announced on April 28 and celebrated during a gala event in New York City on June 13.
Every new product or service nominated in The 2022 American Business Awards will automatically be included in voting for the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products, an annual feature of the ABAs in which the general public votes for their favorite new products. Voting will open on April 29.
The list of past Stevie Award winners in The American Business Awards reads like a who's who of innovation and business success in the U.S.A. Explore the list of last year's winners.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL Technologies, John Hancock, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
