HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summit Technology Consulting Group (STG), a leading software solution, cloud engineering and modernization firm serving the financial services industry, welcomes Samir Shaik as Head of DevOps and Technology Automation.
Samir joins STG after a long tenure at Zenmonics and most recently at FIS holding key IT architectural and development roles. At Zenmonics and FIS, Samir had a long history of helping drive the adoption of new technologies – including efforts that involved OpenShift and various Kubernetes deployments - finding new ways to leverage this technology to accelerate delivery to clients. Samir holds a bachelor's in computer science and several industry certifications across AWS, Terraform, Cisco, and Kubernetes.
At STG, Samir will be responsible for helping mature the DevOps practices across the organization – with a focus on bringing traditional infrastructure management closer to cloud native practices. The expansion of technologies such as VMC on AWS, and Tanzu – a multi-cloud Kubernetes platform is key to STG's roadmap – Samir will be challenged to help our clients quickly adopt and scale their utilization of such technologies.
"We are extremely fortunate to have Samir join STG and continue to help us improve the level of automation we supply our clients", commented Matt White, CTO of STG. "Our clients continue to advance their use of both VMC on AWS coupled with the expansion of native cloud services – and using automation and bleeding edge tech is important to help them bridge these worlds efficiently. We want our clients to easily adopt the cloud services that make sense to them – Samir's experience within development, and his Kubernetes experience – will be a valuable resource to many of our innovative bankers", commented Matt.
STG, whose investors have included American Bankers Association, and Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank is focused on helping community and regional banks modernize their operations, technology delivery, and back-office processes. STG supports over 200 community institutions in their efforts to modernize their delivery of services.
