NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sticky Password, a leading password management software provider, today announced that it is introducing emergency access to it's popular password manager, available immediately at http://www.stickypassword.com.
"Sticky Password customers are able to ensure that family members or trusted individuals are able to access their online web accounts in case of an accident or other unforeseen circumstances" said Alex Tischenko, Founder and CEO of Sticky Password. "We're pleased to empower users with tools to manage secure continuity of access to their accounts even in emergency and legacy scenarios."
Sticky Password account owners are able to invite trusted individuals to be emergency contacts for the login credentials of their web accounts that are securely stored in Sticky Password. If something were to happen to the owner, the emergency contact requests access to the web accounts that is granted only under the rules that were preset by the owner.
"With our emergency access feature, customers have the peace of mind of knowing that their loved ones will be able to act on their behalf when they themselves aren't able to" added Mr. Tischenko.
About Sticky Password
Sticky Password is celebrating 20 years of delivering secure password protection.
Sticky Password is the developer of an award-winning password manager and form filler. Since 2001, our cross-platform security products (Windows, including Windows 11, Mac, Android, and iOS) have been protecting millions of passwords for consumers and small businesses, by providing automatic login, one-click form filling and secure storage for sensitive data. Sticky Password is committed to developing native platform applications with local and cloud communication features.
Sticky Password has been the partner of choice for industry-leading companies like ESET, Imation and Kaspersky Lab to power their password management solutions. Get more information at http://www.stickypassword.com.
