LISLE, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stikkum, a leading technology innovator in the mortgage client retention space, today announced the launch of its latest version of its mortgage retention alert and automation platform. The platform enhancements strengthen the way mortgage brokers and bank loan officers can reconnect, contact, and engage existing mortgage client relationships. Based on extensive market research and customer feedback, the company has expanded its platform to accelerate provider growth by addressing key challenges plaguing the industry.
"Since Stikkum is designed specifically for the mortgage industry, we prioritize staying on top of off-market trends and incorporating customer insights to make dynamic solutions that help our customers achieve success," said Stikkum Managing Partner Jeff Londres. "Our enhanced platform features new engagement tools and lead conversion modules that provide a complete, end-to-end client retention solution to help mortgage providers boost productivity, resulting in increased profitability and mortgage growth."
Despite the reduction of new mortgages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is experiencing a high level of activity as current mortgage holders look to refinance and take advantage of all-time low rates.
Continued Londres, "The surge in refinancing emphasizes the importance of relationships with past clients; however, the mortgage industry is inundated with transactions that are counterintuitive to customer loyalty, with a staggering 92% of consumers originating their next mortgage or refinancing with a competitor."
The Stikkum platform features an expanded Stikkum RECONNECT solution that provides full visibility into and awareness of past customer activity while enabling personalized and timely outbound messages through an enhanced retention alert response communication engine. To help nurture and convert mortgage retention leads, Stikkum CONTACT is a new module that uses a unique blend of two-way messaging, AI-powered technology, and a dedicated service team to turn leads into conversations. The newly added Stikkum ENGAGE feature is an automated customer marketing system that allows mortgage providers to continuously communicate news and services with their client database to facilitate awareness and stay top-of-mind.
With this release, Stikkum demonstrates its commitment to innovation and customer excellence as a leading technology solution provider in the mortgage retention space. The newly expanded platform saves mortgage providers valuable time, expands their capacity, and accelerates their live connection and lead conversion rates, ensuring they never miss an opportunity to connect with their clients.
About Stikkum
Built and designed specifically for the mortgage industry, Stikkum's retention alert and automation platform continuously monitors a mortgage broker's client base, sensing their activity, and actively sending alerts when their actual behavior signals that they are starting to connect with a competitor. Additional solutions are available to mortgage brokers and bank loan officers to support lead outreach and appointment conversions as well as ongoing communication and customer marketing.
