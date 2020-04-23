NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StimulusPlanner.com, an independent portal that helps small businesses navigate the complex web of federal stimulus programs, was launched this week. The digital portal provides free tools and resources to help businesses get fast funding through government stimulus programs, which offer up to $10M of forgivable funds to cover payroll during the crisis and up to $25M - $150M in loans to cover overhead expenses for small and medium sized companies.
Everything on the Portal is provided for free by a group of business owners who've successfully navigated the complicated maze of the stimulus application process. The group felt compelled to share everything they learned with others facing the same unprecedented challenges they faced. The creators of the StimulusPlanner are not bankers, accountants, lawyers, or a government agency, they are business owners who want to help others at a critical time for all American businesses who want to keep their doors open and their employees on payroll.
The Stimulus Planner provides practical tools and resources to help businesses navigate the complicated web of stimulus programs, so they can get the stimulus funding available, as fast as possible, before payroll is due or the funding runs out.
StimulusPlanner.com Highlights
- Stimulus Program fact sheets that provide an overview of the programs available and the application process
- Stimulus Playbook provides a step-by-step action plan to help businesses get the maximum stimulus funds available under each program. The playbook also provides detailed instructions for how to get the maximum amount of loan forgiveness for loans that can be fully forgiven.
- Multimedia tutorials explain the stimulus program rules, with animated FAQ's, fact sheets and guides to help businesses secure fast funding.
- Stimulus Calculator — the first interactive calculators that automate the complicated calculations to quickly determine the maximum stimulus funds available for a business and what businesses need to do to get the maximum forgiveness of loans. (ppp)
- Application Guide streamlines the cumbersome application process to ensure your application is completed properly, avoiding mistakes that could cause delays or a final rejection.
- Top 10 New Stimulus & Tax Benefits describes benefits available to small businesses and their employees to help them acquire and conserve capital now, to sustain them through the crisis.
- Corona Crisis Playbook, a comprehensive guide to operational excellence in crisis, with over 20 guides the provide best practices to help businesses survive during the crisis and thrive through the recovery.
The playbook shares best practices for:
- Acquiring and Conserving Capital
- Financial Planning & Cash flow management
- Human Resources
- Facility Remediation & Cleaning
- Virtual Workforce
- Contactless Commerce
- Crisis Communications
"Most small businesses don't have the cash reserves to cover payroll during the crisis, and they don't have the time to navigate the complex program rules and cumbersome application process to secure stimulus support, before payroll is due or the funds run out," said Sean Wolfington, chairman of the Wolfington Companies, one of the creators of the Stimulus Planner portal.
"The stimulus program is right on time, but it can be very complicated and confusing to figure out at first," said Brian Benstock, general manager of New York-based Paragon Honda. "The Planner gave us a track to run on, and made it easier to understand and apply the right way, to secure stimulus funds faster, so we can keep everyone on payroll and get back to 100 percent as quickly as possible," Benstock added.
"Small businesses are the heartbeat of the American economy and they are hurting badly," said Chad Collier, co-founder/CEO of CarSaver at Walmart. "We're doing what we can to help make a difference."
"The Stimulus Planner gathers many of the best resources out there for businesses looking to navigate this crisis," said David Boice, co-founder/CEO of Team Velocity. "We're doing everything we can to help businesses get funded so they can support the families they serve. We will weather this storm and emerge even stronger—just as we have so many times before in our nation's history."
About the Stimulus Planner
The Stimulus Planner is an independent portal, created to help businesses navigate the complex web of stimulus funds, so they can secure much funding to keep their doors open and employees on payroll. After successfully navigating the confusing maze of stimulus programs, business owners were compelled to share everything they learned to help others get much needed funding faster. Everything on the website is free. The portal doesn't accept any personal or financial information. It's a one-way street, providing free tools and resources to help businesses keep their people employed. We're not bankers, accountants, lawyers, or a government agency, we're business owners, who are sharing everything we learned to help others get the funding they need. We hope this resource helps you protect your business and the families you serve.
