SAN ANTONIO, August 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced that Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta has been named Individual of the Year for the Sales and Marketing Technology Award, also known as "The Sammys," by Business Intelligence Group. The Sammys recognize the technologies and organizations helping to solve companies' challenges in connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
"On behalf of my entire organization and our growing list of clients and partners, it is a privilege to be recognized with such a prestigious industry award," said Gupta. "I am honored to stand beside many other dynamic and innovative individuals and organizations that are dedicated to successfully engaging brands and their customers in more meaningful ways."
Serving as CEO since founding Stirista in 2010 at the age of 26, Gupta has overseen rapid year-over-year financial growth for the data-driven marketing services company as more than 200 brands and agencies have relied on Stirista to increase brand loyalty and customer acquisition. Beginning with only two employees, Stirista has dramatically grown to become a nearly 100-person team spanning three continents. In 2020, the company raised $13M in growth equity financing from Boston-based Wavecrest Growth Partners and has completed three acquisitions.
"We are proud to reward and recognize Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta for his innovation and dedication to helping both the organizations using their technology and ultimately the consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that his efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
Gupta has also been named a Marketing EDGE Rising Star and was part of the San Antonio Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list. Under his leadership, Stirista has won numerous industry accolades including Ad Age Best Places to Work, a DMA Silver ECHO award, a DMN Award, and a recurring spot on the Inc. 5000 list.
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights help clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
