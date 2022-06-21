Leading SaaS Marketing Solutions Company's Client Services Department Recognized for Stunning Growth and Market-Leading Customer Service
SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. Led by Stirista SVP of Client Services Valarie Geckler, the Client Services team manages engagements for the entire client life cycle for hundreds of customers a year, including onboarding, project management and identifying growth opportunities. This award comes as Stirista's Client Services has seen 150% growth in the past year, managing double-digit millions in revenue with high satisfaction for client loyalty and brand sentiment.
"Working with our customers is the best part of my job at Stirista, and I am honored that our team is getting recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our commitment to client success," said Geckler. "Since this department was established in 2019, the shared objective has been to build a team that delivers a consistent, positive, and results-driven experience for every account no matter the size. I am happy to say that we have accomplished this and more as Stirista continues to pave the way in the AdTech space."
This year's advertising landscape was marked by significant shifts, notably those brought about by Google and Apple. Even with the upcoming "death of the cookie" and subsequent updates to iOS's impact on privacy management, Stirista's proactive Client Services communication and mitigation methods have led to net revenue retention that exceeds spending levels year-over-year.
"Customer service professionals and suppliers have had to make significant changes to adapt to our evolving world," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Stirista as they are leading by example and making real progress in their industry as customer service leaders."
The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate those who are winning by supporting their own customers and those who are developing the tools to help others find success. Awards were given out to consultants, outsource partners and technology providers for superior performances in the past 12 months.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Qtob, Stirista, 513-281-2772, jennifermq@yapr.com
SOURCE Stirista