SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Stirista made nearly a 1000-point jump to No. 2738 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This represents a 147% 3-year growth rate. The list showcases the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"For the fourth year in a row, it's a great honor to be a part of this list along with so many impressive hard-driving businesses, particularly in the midst of a pandemic," said Stirista co-founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "All credit goes to our incredibly talented team and their dedication to excellence in delivering the best data-enabled marketing solutions to help brands and their agency partners engage with their customers."
This year alone, Stirista has experienced a 200 percent revenue growth through the launch of several significant solutions including a new business unit - AccessB2B, a division focused on empowering B2B marketing and sales teams to reach revenue growth goals.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Stirista's Inc. 5000 profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/stirista.
About Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
