SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, has been named to the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Award List, marking another outstanding company achievement. Landing the 15th spot among leading San Antonio businesses, the distinguished list measures revenue percentage growth from 2018-2021 and recognizes San Antonio's fastest-growing private companies.
"In the past three years our team has worked hard to keep on the cutting edge of data-based omnichannel marketing and this recognition is a testament to Stirista's commitment to provide the most practical and innovative data-driven marketing tools for companies,'' says Stirista co-founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "We are proud members of the greater San Antonio community and it's an honor to be recognized among so many homegrown companies."
Stirista has experienced tremendous revenue growth this year alone as a result of the launch of several key products, including a new business unit called AccessB2B, which is focused on supporting B2B marketing and sales teams to achieve revenue growth goals. In addition, earlier this year, Stirista announced that its consumer demographic data ranked among the highest scorers in several categories in Truth Sets Q2 2021 Data Quality Truthscore Report that measures data accuracy and dependability.
The Fast Track winners will be celebrated throughout the month of December and published in the San Antonio Business Journal.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands including Great Clips, Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
